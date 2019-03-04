

More than the rest of Canada, Albertans have the highest "plane travel threshold" for being willing to fly more than eight hours with their kids in the name of family travel, according to a new report on family travel trends.

In the run-up to March Break, Expedia released their family travel report based on a survey of 1,500 Canadians which teases out regional and demographic trends for family vacations in Canada.

Interestingly, nearly half of respondents in Alberta indicated a willingness to travel more than eight hours on a planet with their children in tow to reach their holiday destination -- higher than the national average of 40 pe rcent.

The opposite is true for families in Atlantic Canada, where only 30 per cent of parents said they were willing to take a similar trip.

Likewise, dads more than moms expressed a slightly higher plane travel threshold for long-haul plane rides.

When it comes to lodging, nearly half (47 per cent) of families said they choose vacation rentals over traditional hotels for the kitchen and extra space. The Canadian parents most likely to use vacation rentals come from Quebec and B.C.

When it comes to family travel budgets, a third of respondents said they spend between $3,000 to $5,000 on a single vacation.

Predictably, beach vacations ranked the most popular type of spring break holiday for winter-weary families, but Canadians also expressed strong interest in adventure travel, which is particularly popular among younger parents (under 40).

The most popular adventure travel destinations based on flight data include Kahului, Hawaii; Manila, Philippines; Costa Rica; Auckland, New Zealand and Phoenix, Arizona.

The most popular domestic adventure travel destinations include Atlantic Canada and the Rockies.

The report found that Quebecers are also more likely to buck national trends, as parents in this part of Canada are more likely to say that vacations are for having fun (21 per cent versus 11 per cent nationally) and are less likely to consider creating an educational itinerary for their kids compared to the rest of the country (27 per cent nationally versus 18 per cent in Quebec).