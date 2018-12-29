

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV's Stephanie Wiebe





An Alberta woman is using her passion for photography, the power of social media and the beauty of the landscape in the Rockies to help shelter dogs find forever homes.

Canmore's Rachael Rodgers volunteers her time and takes dogs from nearby shelters out for hikes on the scenic trails. There, she takes photos of the dogs in bright and playful scenes, putting their best paw forward, outside of a shelter environment.

"It just shows them you know, being happy and themselves," said Rodger.

She then features the dog’s photos on her popular Instagram account Trails and Bears.

"I was trying to think of how I could use Instagram as a tool… and I saw a picture of a dog at a shelter once and it kind of clicked a little bit that maybe I could help dogs in shelters with Instagram, just getting them that exposure, the extra exposure," Rodgers said.

With over 35,000 followers, each shelter dog's photo is seen by a large audience. Each post of an adoptable dog includes their name, a description of their temperaments, and information about how to adopt them.

This has led to many prospective pet parents reaching out, getting connected with the shelter, and eventually taking home one of the dozens of pictured pooches.

Rodgers also offers tips for others who are interested in helping dogs get adopted using the social media platform, on her personal website.

"I kind of feel I have a responsibility to use this tool that I’ve inadvertently made out of my Instagram for dogs to find their homes," Rodgers said.