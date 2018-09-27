

An Alberta woman is selling out of a chocolate bar that she resurrected after production had ceased for nearly 30 years.

It all started when Crystal Westergard’s 84-year-old mother, Elfie, had a craving for a peanut-filled bar called the Cuban Lunch, once sold across Western Canada.

Elfie has memory loss, but “she knows a Cuban Lunch when she sees it,” Westergard tells CTV Edmonton. “That’s embedded in her memory.”

Westergard says she expected to find the chocolate bar for sale online but soon learned that the Winnipeg company that made them shut down in 1991.

She decided to purchase the trademark for “less than $500,” figuring that her mother wouldn’t be the only one who loved the Cuban Lunch.

She got to work perfecting the recipe in her kitchen in Camrose. Her mother helped to test them. Then she found a factory for production.

With minimal advertising, Westergard has shipped 60,000 bars in the Prairies, and has orders for 100,000 more.

She has also been hearing from fans. “I get very spry 98-year-olds that find my phone (number) and call me at home and tell me their story,” she says.

Westergard plans to bring back another chocolate bar. She won’t say which one, but says she believes it was sold from coast to coast.

