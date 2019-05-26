

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV New's Janet Dirks





An Alberta feline named Suki the Adventure cat is creating plenty of wanderlust as she travels the world posing for photos to share with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The now-famous Bengal who lives near Edmonton has travelled across her native Canada and around the world, posing in front of beautiful mountain vistas, landmarks like the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and tranquil lakes.

Suki’s owners are photographers and they worked hard to get her comfortable with walking on a leash from a young age so that she wouldn’t have to stay behind when they travelled for photoshoots.

“She gets super excited when she sees the leash by the door,” her owner Marti Gutfreund told CTV News.

Suki took to the outdoors with gusto, either hiking, canoeing or catching a ride in a special cat-carrier backpack.

Her owners hope that Suki’s exuberance will help inspire more people and pets to spend time enjoying nature.