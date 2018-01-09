

CTVNews.ca Staff





While most families may opt to build a snowman or a snow fort this winter, an ambitious father in Red Deer, Alta. went one step further when he constructed a giant ice ship on his front yard for his children.

It took more than three weeks and approximately 250 blocks of ice, each weighing more than 25 kilograms, that Donnie White collected from a nearby pond to create the impressive vessel complete with a sail and a slide.

As White’s young children played in the ice ship, he told CTV Edmonton that he used to sculpt ice castles for them, but he decided to try something different this year.

“I just wanted to make winter really magical for my kids,” he explained on Monday.

At night, the ship’s clear ice is illuminated with moving blue lights to mimic the ocean’s waves.

The neighbours have already started asking White what next year’s ice sculpture will be, but he’s staying mum.

“It’s going to be a surprise. You’re just going to have to wait and find out,” he said. “The kids are really pushing for a train for next year’s design.”

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Tyson Fedor