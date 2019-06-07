It’s a familiar scenario that most travellers have encountered on a plane: there are three seats in a row and only four armrests.

So, who should use the middle armrests?

This question of airline etiquette was recently debated on Twitter after the U.S. sports program “Rich Eisen Show” posed the question to their followers for an informal poll on Thursday.

“Does the person sitting in the middle seat on an airplane get both armrests?” the poll asked.

Despite receiving more than 92,000 votes, participants appeared to be split with 53 per cent responding “no way” and 47 per cent answering “definitely.”

According to those in favour of giving the middle seat passenger both armrests, it’s only fair that they should use them because the person in the aisle seat has extra legroom and the person in the window seat has a view and a wall to lean against.