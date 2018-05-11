

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Love will be in the air next week, when a young man from Michigan flies to meet his Newfoundland girlfriend after a successful Twitter campaign to get Air Canada to cover his flight.

Air Canada tweeted today to congratulate C.J. Poirier, saying the airline will fly Poirier to Newfoundland next Monday, to meet his Corner Brook girlfriend, Becca Warren.

Last week, Poirier tweeted to ask Air Canada how many retweets he would need for a free flight. Air Canada responded with 530,000 -- the number of people in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Poirier was far short of his goal on Wednesday with only 30,000 retweets, when Air Canada offered to donate every retweet its account has ever received. The airline also invited Twitter users to donate screenshots of their own most-retweeted tweets, to add to the pot.

Poirier shared the post on Twitter, saying "WE DID IT!!!!!!"

Warren and Poirier met online last year, and decided they wanted to meet -- but neither 19-year-old could afford a plane ticket.

Earlier this week, Poirier expressed gratitude for the support he and Warren have received, and said he plans to cherish the visit with "the love of my life."

"She and I connect better than anyone in each other's lives and I want to make every moment with her the best I can make it," he said.