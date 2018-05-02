Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man -- with a catch
C.J. Poirier of Clarkston, Mich. needs 530K retweets in order to get a free Air Canada to visit his girlfriend in Corner Brook, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 1:43PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada to give him free tickets to visit his Newfoundland girlfriend -- if he can manage to make his campaign go viral.
C.J. Poirier of Clarkston, Mich., met Becca Warren of Corner Brook, N.L., online last year, but neither can afford a flight to meet.
So Poirier took to Twitter, asking Air Canada how many retweets it would take for free roundtrip tickets.
Air Canada responded Tuesday by asking what the population of Newfoundland was -- and said it would take that many.
Poirier needs 530,000 retweets; he was at 7,200 by Wednesday afternoon.
He told The Canadian Press that he has been surprised by the reaction, but the outpouring of support has made him and Warren optimistic that the dream trip could finally happen.
Because of my financial status, I wouldn’t be able to afford a ticket to Newfoundland to see my girlfriend. So I’ve taken a shot in the dark...— C.J. Poirier - #530KforBecca (@TheCJPoirier) May 1, 2018
If we can get 530k Retweets, the people over at @AirCanada will give me a free round trip flight.#530KforBecca https://t.co/Woedbzvyql
We thought his love for Becca and creative approach was so sweet. And the hashtag he came up with is just ��! #530kforbecca— Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 2, 2018