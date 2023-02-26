AI reveals which Renaissance master is likely responsible for this mystery painting

The de Brécy Tondo is seen here next to Raphael's Sistine Madonna. (University of Nottingham) The de Brécy Tondo is seen here next to Raphael's Sistine Madonna. (University of Nottingham)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2

Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank late Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman. Palestinian medics said one man was killed and four others were badly wounded in what appeared to be the worst outburst of settler violence in decades.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social