AI reveals which Renaissance master is likely responsible for this mystery painting
A painting with a long-unknown origin was almost certainly a work of the master painter Raphael, according to new analysis using artificial intelligence.
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford found that facial recognition technology puts the painting in question at a 97 per cent match with one of Raphael’s most famous works, suggesting that the exact same models were used for the two paintings.
The de Brécy Tondo, a 95-centimetre circular painting, has long been theorized to be a work of Raphael, with researchers and historians carrying out numerous investigations of the painting over the past 40 years.
But this is the most definitive connection to Raphael yet, researchers say.
"Looking at the faces with the human eye shows an obvious similarity, but the computer can see far more deeply than we can, in thousands of dimensions, to pixel-level,” Hassan Ugail, a professor and Director of the Centre of Visual Computing at the University of Bradford, said in a January press release.
"Based on the high evaluation of this analysis, together with previous research, my fellow co-authors and I have concluded identical models were used for both paintings and they are undoubtedly by the same artist."
The peer-reviewed research was published in February after being presented at an international conference at the Cambodia University of Technology and Science in December.
But the journey to this moment started in 1981, when the painting was acquired by collector George Lester Winward at an auction in North Wales.
The de Brécy Tondo shows a woman holding a baby, referred to as a Madonna and Child painting, and although there was no confirmed artist, it was even then immediately clear that there was some connection to Raphael.
The expression, pose, clothing and composition all looked strikingly similar to Raphael’s Sistine Madonna, a painting commissioned in 1512 by Pope Julius II.
Although the similarity is obvious even to the untrained eye, historians knew there was still the possibility that the de Brécy Tondo was a deliberate copy, or painted by one of Raphael’s assistants. The art gallery which Winward acquired the painting from had judged it to be a later copy.
Extensive research between 1987 and 1991 determined that while the de Brécy Tondo almost certainly pre-dated the Sistine Madonna, it wasn’t clear if Raphael himself had painted it first as the template for the Sistine Madonna.
Prior to his death, Winward set up the de Brécy Trust Collection so that his collection of paintings would continue to be displayed and studied by art scholars. The trust contains 30 works of art.
The theory that the de Brécy Tondo could be a Victorian copy was later dispelled by research in 2007 by Howell Edwards, a professor of molecular spectroscopy at the University of Bradford and an honorary scientific advisor to the de Brécy Trust. His work showed that the pigments contained in the Tondo could be dated to early pre-1700 Renaissance work, placing it in the time period of Raphael.
But this latest study took the work one step further by involving artificial intelligence.
The facial recognition technology that Ugail utilized was trained on millions of faces in order to recognize and compare facial features.
The Madonnas in both paintings were found to have a 97 per cent facial similarity, while the Child had an 86 per cent similarity between the two works. In the field of facial recognition, a similarity above 75 per cent is considered identical, according to the researchers.
“This study demonstrates the capabilities of machine learning to give a probability of the same artist between different ‘Old Master’ paintings,” Christopher Brooke, an honorary research fellow at the University of Nottingham and co-author of the study, said in a separate press release. “In this case study, direct facial comparison comes out at a match of 97 per cent – a very high statistical probability that the artworks are by identical creators.”
Ugail said that this highlights how artificial intelligence can be used for a positive goal in art — narrowing down the authors of long-lost masterpieces.
“Facial recognition technology can be applied for a variety of purposes, including analysis of art and even to health care,” Ugail said. “Using it in this way, to determine the similarity of portraits in paintings, is yet another example of its wide-ranging potential of artificial intelligence-assisted computer vision.”
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'
Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundland native and award-winning star of the film 'Away From Her' died Saturday at age 92.
Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in an interview set to be broadcast Sunday that Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty not only because of U.S. nuclear capabilities but those of other NATO countries.
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
AI reveals which Renaissance master is likely responsible for this mystery painting
A painting with a long-unknown origin was almost certainly a work of the master painter Raphael, according to new AI analysis that used facial recognition.
Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2
Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank late Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman. Palestinian medics said one man was killed and four others were badly wounded in what appeared to be the worst outburst of settler violence in decades.
Migrant boat breaks up off Italian coast, killing nearly 60
A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn Sunday off the Italian coast, authorities said. Rescuers recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the rough waters.
An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
Ukraine’s National Philharmonic marked one year after Russia’s invasion with a brave, defiant performance in Kyiv.
Ukrainians welcomed in workplace, but still finding jobs below their qualifications
Those working in immigration say Ukrainian newcomers often struggle to land meaningful jobs that are in line with their qualifications or previous work experience.
Canada
-
Ukrainians welcomed in workplace, but still finding jobs below their qualifications
Those working in immigration say Ukrainian newcomers often struggle to land meaningful jobs that are in line with their qualifications or previous work experience.
-
Black activist who became PM of Dominica was target of RCMP dirty tricks: documents
It has long been known that the RCMP Security Service took a keen interest in Roosevelt 'Rosie' Douglas, a Black rights activist who attended school in Canada and would go on to be prime minister of Dominica.
-
Inuit 15 times more likely to be jailed in Quebec than the provincial average
Osman Ilgun was one of the 617 Inuit people admitted to a Quebec jail in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. That number represents 4.5 per cent of the 13,613 Inuit living in the province -- a rate 15 times higher than the average incarceration rate in Quebec, provincial data shows. It's also a rate almost twice as high as that of any other Indigenous group in the province.
-
At least 15% of flights involving Vancouver airport cancelled Saturday amid snowstorm
Early on Saturday afternoon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland was seeing only light snow flurries, but 15 per cent of flights to and from Vancouver International Airport had already been cancelled in anticipation of the coming storm.
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
-
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Toronto’s police chief is standing by the decision to appoint an officer cleared after killing two black men and accused in court of beating a third in the 1990s, even as a city councillor is asking questions about the hiring decision.
World
-
Migrant boat breaks up off Italian coast, killing nearly 60
A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn Sunday off the Italian coast, authorities said. Rescuers recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the rough waters.
-
China has some doubt on ability to invade Taiwan, CIA chief says
U.S. intelligence shows that China's President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military to 'be ready by 2027' to invade Taiwan though he may be currently harbouring doubts about his ability to do so given Russia's experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said.
-
Hong Kong model's in-laws charged after body parts found
Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator.
-
Heavy snow, wind causes traffic chaos in Balkan countries
Croatian authorities on Sunday closed all roads connecting the country's mainland with the Adriatic Sea coastline because of heavy snow and strong wind that sparked traffic chaos in the country and elsewhere in the Balkans.
-
Cause sought in crash of medical transport flight in Nevada
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the crash of a medical transport flight that killed all five people aboard the plane, including a patient, in a mountainous area in northern Nevada.
-
Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in an interview set to be broadcast Sunday that Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty not only because of U.S. nuclear capabilities but those of other NATO countries.
Politics
-
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
-
Feds have responsibility to control Canada's borders, says former deputy PM on Safe Third Country Agreement
One of the people responsible for the Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the United States says reducing the number of migrants coming into Canada at irregular crossings isn't just a question of renegotiating or scrapping the deal, but rather the focus should be on the federal government being able to better control the border.
-
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
Health
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Spanish authorities detect first suspected case of Marburg disease
Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.
-
Director of Canada's drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down
The executive director of Canada's drug pricing regulator is stepping down -- just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the independent body's work.
Sci-Tech
-
Despite having no ears, snakes have surprisingly sensitive hearing: study
They may not have ears, but a new study suggests snakes have surprising sensitive hearing and may even be able to hear human voices.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
This Chinese kissing device lets you smooch over the internet
A Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon 'lips,' advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share 'real' physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among social media users, who have reacted with both intrigue and shock.
Entertainment
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in 'Away From Her,' has died at 92
Gordon Pinsent, the adored Canadian actor whose career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in 'Away From Her,' has died.
-
'Cocaine Bear' gets high with US$23.1M, 'Ant-Man' sinks fast
The gonzo R-rated horror comedy 'Cocaine Bear' sniffed up US$23.1 million in its opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was quickly dwarfed in its second weekend.
-
Walter Mirisch, Oscar-winning producer, dead at 101
Walter Mirisch, the astute and Oscar winning film producer who oversaw such classics as 'Some Like It Hot,' 'West Side Story' and 'In the Heat of the Night,' has died of natural causes, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Saturday. He was 101.
Business
-
Quebec court rejects Epic Games appeal, Fortnite lawsuit to proceed
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected an Epic Games request to toss the December decision authorizing a class action that argues the company's video game Fortnite Battle Royale is too 'addictive.'
-
Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution's finances before he reshapes the bank into a force for combating climate change.
-
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
Lifestyle
-
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat
A sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him courtesy of Heinz.
-
AI reveals which Renaissance master is likely responsible for this mystery painting
A painting with a long-unknown origin was almost certainly a work of the master painter Raphael, according to new AI analysis that used facial recognition.
-
Strengthen your core with exercises you can do at home using only a paper plate
A strength and conditioning expert says there are some workouts you can do at home with nothing but a paper plate.
Sports
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
-
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury defends dual moguls world title
Mikael Kingsbury checks into every moguls competition as the undisputed favourite. That routine excellence was on display over the weekend with a gold-medal sweep in men's moguls at the freestyle world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.
-
Jennifer Jones on verge of Canadian women's curling record
Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat is alive and well, but Jennifer Jones is also a win away from rewriting the record books in Canadian women's curling.
Autos
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.