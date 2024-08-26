After losing her job, she convinced her husband to move to Mexico and open up a B&B. Here's what happened next

Canada to restrict low-wage foreign workers, consider lower immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
And as they bedded down at a guesthouse in San Miguel, Mexico, owned by a couple from Nebraska, Brooke wondered what it would be like to move away and open up their own bed and breakfast.
“I was just observing (the owners) and thinking, ‘These people really have a wonderful life, so one day I’d like to do this,’” Brooke tells CNN Travel of that memorable stay in 1986.
Over a decade later, they relocated to the North American country to do just that.
The couple, who’ve been married for 38 years, had both lived abroad previously, and enjoyed traveling together, “so it wasn’t a completely foreign idea to move out of the country.”
However, it wasn’t until Brooke lost her job as a pharmaceutical rep in 1996 that they made the decision to quit their life in Calgary, Alberta, and open up their own bed and breakfast.
Rick was skeptical about “the economics of owning a B&B anywhere,” so they resolved to try it out in their own home as something of a test run.
This proved to be “a tremendously successful experiment,” says Brooke.
As they had a frail sheep dog who “wasn’t going to relocate easily,” the couple opted to wait a few years before taking the plunge. But where would they go?
“Our criteria was, if we were going to change our lives, we’d live someplace warm near a beach,” says Brooke.
The couple say they “gave Thailand a good look,” but ultimately decided that it wasn’t the right destination for them.
“And then we said, ‘We’ve always had a good time when we went to Mexico. That might be a good place,’” says Rick. “So we started looking at Mexico seriously.”
After doing some research, they realized that Mexico, the country where they’d first considered taking this step, was the right fit for them, as well as the most financially viable option.
“In Mexico we could afford to hire help, a maid and gardener, plus a handyman when needed,” she says.
While they were pretty confident with their decision, some of their friends and family were less convinced by their choice of destination.
“Everybody else was terrified for us,” says Brooke. “As a matter of fact, my best friend said something to the effect of, ‘Brooke, if you’re having a midlife crisis, wouldn’t it be easier to do something simple, like changing your hair color?”
Undeterred by the reaction of their loved ones, Brooke and Rick pressed ahead with their big move.
“Mexico was not at all scary to us,” says Rick. “And it’s a lot easier to learn Spanish than it is Thai.”
Once their dog passed away, the couple finally felt ready to leave Canada behind.
Although they’d initially hoped to rent out their home for six months, Brooke and Rick ultimately decided to sell up.
“We put (the relocation to Mexico) off for another several months while we sold the house,” she adds. “And then we picked up and left.”
In February 1999, they left Calgary, Alberta, and headed for Mexico.
The couple say they spent at least six months exploring the country, limiting their search to Mexico’s Pacific Coast, in order to find the perfect place for their bed and breakfast, and ultimately decided on Huatulco, a coastal town in Oaxaca.
“We both agreed this was the place,” says Brooke, before explaining that it took them a few months to find a suitable section of land where they could build their project from scratch.
“Huatulco is kind of a funny place,” she adds. “It was developed by the government, and they would put land up for sale periodically. But in between, we just had to wait.”
While they were waiting, Brooke and Rick, who were aged 49 and 54 when they relocated, traveled to Guatemala to study Spanish.
“When we came back 10 days later, they had a sale, and we put a bid in on two properties,” says Rick. “And we got one of them and we were very happy.”
The couple purchased the land for $75,000 in August 1999 and began drawing up plans to build a six-guest-room B&B overlooking Tejoncito Cove.
“It took time to get the proper papers and find an architect,” explains Brooke, adding that things sped up once they “broke ground.”
“People said that was an impossible goal but we needed to get open for the winter season. We had about 50 workers onsite through much of the process.”
As things began to take shape, they were able to get to know Huatulco and quickly settled in the town, which is a relatively recent tourist development.
“When we got there, it was still literally being uncrated,” says Brooke, recalling how she quickly noticed that the local church “had no doors.”
“We thought that was really odd, and we found out about three days later that the town itself was only nine years old.
“The government had come in and built the infrastructure and just started the town, so the church wasn’t finished.”
According to Brooke and Rick, the locals were incredibly welcoming and instantly made them feel at ease.
“One of the reasons we chose Mexico was because people really are nice here,” says Brooke.
They opened their B&B, Agua Azul la Villa, in January 2002. The total cost of the build came to roughly $350,000.
“Running a B&B was a wonderful lifestyle,” says Brooke. “One of the things we enjoyed most about traveling was the people you met along the way.
“With a B&B, people came to us. We met fascinating people from over the world. Everyone brought something interesting to our breakfast table.”
Brooke and Rick stress that things weren’t always smooth sailing when it came to their business, and there were years when they struggled, but they managed to keep going by living “frugally.”
The couple found that their money went much further in Mexico, but it took them a little while to navigate some of the cultural differences.
According to Brooke, the somewhat laid-back approach to time and scheduling appointments in the country has been one of the most challenging aspects for them.
“Sometimes people will say that they’re going to come,” she says. “And they intend to come, but something comes up and it just doesn’t occur to them that they need to tell you they’re not coming that day.
“That does seem to be part of the culture that time is not of the same essence that we allot it to.
“But generally speaking, I just find that people are very, very considerate and very pleasant and caring.”
In fact, Brooke says she’s found Mexico to be a “kinder and gentler society” overall.
This sentiment is echoed by Rick, who has a heart condition, and says that he’s always struck by how well he’s cared for whenever he receives medical care.
“There’s a culture of caring that is non-existent in Canada,” he says. “Nothing against Canada, but there’s a civility (here).”
After happily living in Huatulco for two decades, the couple decided to sell up and move to a bigger city due to Rick’s health issues.
“He has undergone several stent surgeries,” says Brooke, before explaining that they couldn’t find a cardiologist in or near Huatulco.
“Fortunately, we bought medical insurance years ago.”
According to Brooke, they currently pay 114,000 pesos (around $5,970) annually “with a hefty deduction” for medical insurance.
Keen to stay in Mexico, the couple opted to move to Merida, a much larger city in Yucatán with more medical facilities.
“At fifty, we felt immortal, but in a blink of an eye, that can change,” says Brooke, who has written a memoir, “House of Blue Water,” about their experiences in Huatulco.
“We have no regrets about our time in Huatulco. In fact, it was the best time of our lives. and I miss the natural beauty that surrounded me. But there are times to be practical.”
The couple have been living in Merida, known for its Spanish-colonial architecture and traditional Mayan culture, since 2021 and say they feel blessed to be there.
The US State Department currently advises against traveling to six of Mexico’s 32 states, with crime and kidnapping listed as the cause for advisories for the majority.
The Government of Canada advises its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” while visiting the country and avoid “non-essential travel” to specific regions, including central Mexico’s Guanajuato.
Although their friends and family initially expressed concern about their safety when they decided to move to Mexico, Brooke and Rick say it’s never been an issue for them, pointing out that they are far removed from the areas of the country with high crime rates.
“There are people who will read about one incident that happened five years ago, and they tar the whole country, which is ridiculous,” says Rick.
“We’ve traveled in many parts of Mexico, and there are a few I won’t go back to. But other than that, to me it’s a safe country.”
They rarely return to Canada now – Brooke’s last visit was in 2022 – and can’t really imagine living there again.
“We really like it here,” she says. “And quite frankly, when I go back to Canada, even in the summer, I find it a little bit chilly.”
Brooke goes on to recount being stunned at the price of a “simple breakfast” during her last visit.
“It was like $25 Canadian (dollars),” she says. “And here we can go out for a nice breakfast and it would be $8 or $10.”
Although Brooke and Rick originally entered the country on tourist visas and went on to get resident visas, they both became Mexican citizens a few years ago.
“We did this because we can never afford to live in Canada again,” says Brooke. “Ditto for the USA.”
Rick says he rarely feels the urge to go home, and returned last year to visit family for the first time in about 14 years.
“Home is where you hang your hat,” he says. “We hung our hat here 25 years ago, and this is home.”
The couple say they’d advise anyone thinking of relocating to a country like Mexico to rent somewhere in their intended destination first and avoid committing to buying a property until they’re absolutely sure.
“Mexico is a big country, and there’s a lot of choices,” says Brooke. “And we also have had neighbors that have moved here.
“And within a year or two, they decided it wasn’t for them for one reason or another, and they moved back. And things aren’t that easy to sell (here).”
While they say they’re able to communicate reasonably well, both still struggle with aspects of the Spanish language.
“We’ve been able to communicate fairly well for years,” says Rick. “But 100% fluency? No, I’m ashamed to say, I’m not 100% fluent. But then I’m not in English either.”
But the couple, who are now retired, absolutely love the lives they’ve built in Mexico and are looking forward to the future.
“We’ve been very lucky,” says Brooke. “I know people who have come in their late 70s or early 80s and they’ve had trouble getting health care.
“So the trick is to do it sooner rather than later. And in fact, if people ask if we have any regrets, the only regret that we have is that we couldn’t afford to do it sooner.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is enjoying his odd slice of baseball history as he prepares to become the first major league player to appear in the same game for both teams.
Icelandic rescuers worked by hand Monday to cut through the remnants of a collapsed ice cave as they searched for two tourists missing for more than 24 hours since a glacier in the southeastern part of the island caved in, killing one person and severely injured another.
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
Nearly seven years after the family of Tess Richey found her remains in a stairwell in Toronto, professional misconduct charges against two of the police officers initially tasked with investigating her disappearance have been withdrawn.
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
John Alfred Tinniswood was born the same year the Titanic sank and when New Mexico and Arizona became U.S. states.
Athletes train their whole lives for the opportunity to win an Olympic medal. The step onto the podium is the culmination of a lifetime of effort, determination and sacrifice.
Nearly seven years after the family of Tess Richey found her remains in a stairwell in Toronto, professional misconduct charges against two of the police officers initially tasked with investigating her disappearance have been withdrawn.
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for two men convicted of mischief at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting the suggestion that the Liberals could benefit from a change at the top, similar to what's happened with the Democratic party since U.S. President Joe Biden left the presidential race last month.
The City of Calgary will provide an update on the rehabilitation and impacts of the Bearspaw feeder main shutdown on Monday morning as Calgarians are once again under strict water use rules.
Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.
Gunmen in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 38 people in three separate attacks on Monday, officials said, while the military said security forces killed 21 insurgents, marking one of the deadliest days of violence in the restive Baluchistan province, with reports of other shootings and destruction in the area as well.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday is expected to tie Vice President Kamala Harris to the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 service members.
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to toughen knife laws and step up deportations of rejected asylum-seekers Monday as he visited the scene of the knife attack in which a suspected Islamic extremist from Syria is accused of killing three people.
Prosecutors in Italy have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, Italian media reported Monday.
John Alfred Tinniswood was born the same year the Titanic sank and when New Mexico and Arizona became U.S. states.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting the suggestion that the Liberals could benefit from a change at the top, similar to what's happened with the Democratic party since U.S. President Joe Biden left the presidential race last month.
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
The UN health agency on Monday launched a six-month plan to help stanch outbreaks of mpox transmission, including ramping up staffing in affected countries and boosting surveillance, prevention and response strategies.
Human brain samples collected at autopsy in early 2024 contained more tiny shards of plastic than samples collected eight years prior, according to a preprint posted online in May.
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
From New York to Hawaii, people can spot security robots equipped with a suite of sensors patrolling the perimeters of some residential communities and apartment buildings.
Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
A famed director's self-funded epic, a quirky Stephen King adaptation and Pamela Anderson's return to the big screen are among the offerings at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
Two of the grocery code of conduct's biggest advocates say they believe it could spark more investment and innovation by food manufacturers in Canada, hedging against shortages and price volatility in the future.
Toronto-based Postmedia Network Inc. says it has successfully closed its acquisition of Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
A state prison in northeast Ohio says that for the first time in the state's history, a five-course meal has been served to members of the public with food prepared by incarcerated men from fruits and vegetables grown in the prison garden.
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
John Alfred Tinniswood was born the same year the Titanic sank and when New Mexico and Arizona became U.S. states.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is enjoying his odd slice of baseball history as he prepares to become the first major league player to appear in the same game for both teams.
Canada's most decorated para swimmer the last decade heads into her fourth Paralympic Games owning world records in three events.
Sven-Goran Eriksson, the Swedish soccer manager who spent five years as England's first ever foreign-born coach after making his name winning trophies at club level in Italy, Portugal and Sweden, has died.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
On any given day, you’ll find four-year-old Amelia walking with a lizard attached to a leash.
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
Going to the 2024 PNE Fair will be more affordable this week, as organizers look to wrap up the annual event on a more positive note, following an exceptionally wet first week.
Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.
Nearly seven years after the family of Tess Richey found her remains in a stairwell in Toronto, professional misconduct charges against two of the police officers initially tasked with investigating her disappearance have been withdrawn.
A 44-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting another individual with a hammer in Toronto’s west end earlier this month.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is enjoying his odd slice of baseball history as he prepares to become the first major league player to appear in the same game for both teams.
The City of Calgary will provide an update on the rehabilitation and impacts of the Bearspaw feeder main shutdown on Monday morning as Calgarians are once again under strict water use rules.
The final week of August will begin with sunshine and above seasonal temperatures in southern Alberta, but this warmth will be short-lived.
While they are many years off from launching their own careers, a Calgary association is bringing the dream of working in the construction industry to elementary school students this year.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman inside a home on Sunday evening.
One person has died after a single-vehicle collision west of Kemptville on Monday morning.
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
A weather phenomenon that is rarely seen in southern Quebec called a waterspout was seen touching down near Montreal.
An early childhood educator who challenged her dismissal after leaving a child unattended outside the establishment has lost her case.
Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) confirms that a person died during a police operation in the Chicoutimi district of Saguenay.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
Toronto-based Postmedia Network Inc. says it has successfully closed its acquisition of Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
People living in southwestern parts of the province are assessing damage this morning after an intense storm system passed through overnight.
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
Ralph Goodale, Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, believes his office has developed a strong working relationship with Saskatchewan trade officials in London.
A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.
Carmichael Outreach and the District Brewing Company came together to host an end of summer party and fundraiser.
Highway 7 was closed in both directions due to a serious crash in Breslau on Monday morning.
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
A man considered to be at high-risk to reoffend was arrested again after he failed to report in to Guelph Police.
Smoke filled Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood on Sunday evening as flames engulfed a duplex next to the Circle K convenience store.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
Ralph Goodale, Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, believes his office has developed a strong working relationship with Saskatchewan trade officials in London.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
A driver and passenger stopped in North Bay, Ont., last week are facing several alcohol and cannabis-related charges.
There were no injuries reported after a home on Montcalm Street in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda sustained heavy damage in a fire.
Residents in Chesley and Durham fighting for the future of their respective hospitals are being urged to attend community meetings this week.
Speaking in London on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the funds that are expected to enable the construction of 17,576 new homes in the city.
Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Lambton OPP and Walpole Island police and emergency services were called to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
A water main break in the east end of Midland was under repair Monday morning.
Fire investigators are examining a garage after a suspicious fire Friday.
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
Windsor police are asking the public for help locating a suspect after a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store on Tecumseh Road.
A Windsor mother and her five children are calling on the City of Windsor to dismantle a growing encampment behind their Crawford Avenue home.
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Tilbury.
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.
Vancouver high school student Cameron Lee and his father Matthew are loading up the car with hockey gear – everything from skates, helmets, shoulder pads and pants – preparing to head to the Yukon to deliver it to a minor hockey league.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Canadian alt-punk rock icon Bif Naked has released her first studio album in 15 years and preformed in West Nipissing over the weekend.
A 44-year-old woman has been charged after the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service executed a search warrant on a home and vehicle in Kasabonika Lake First Nation.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Sioux Lookout Detachment along with other northwestern Ontario police units have arrested two individuals and seized two vehicles on Friday in relation to a weapons incident in the Sioux Lookout community earlier this month – one suspect remains outstanding and unidentified.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.