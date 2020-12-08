TORONTO -- Adidas has released another pair of limited-edition shoes themed for the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

The limited-edition Ultraboost DNA running shoe is the final drop for Adidas' Terry Fox collection.

The navy blue Ultraboost sneakers feature a golden maple leaf on the shoe's tongue and a sock liner emblazoned with 40th anniversary insignia. The shoes also have "1980" and "2020" printed on their heels in honour of the start of Fox's Marathon of Hope and its 40th anniversary, respectively.

According to Adidas Canada, there will only be 2,020 pairs of the Terry Fox Ultraboost available at a price tag of $250 per pair. The company says 100 per cent of the proceeds will go towards the Terry Fox Foundation, a leading national investor in cancer research.

The two organizations announced the collaboration in May with a re-release of the Adidas Orion, the classic, three-stripe runner worn by Fox during his famous marathon journey.

The blue Orion sneakers were advertised at $130 a pair and sold out within minutes. The shoe has since been restocked with limited sizes still available for purchase. Adidas Canada also created T-shirts for the anniversary.

Adidas has been involved in Fox’s quest since the very beginning.

Before his marathon, Fox reached out to Adidas to ask for a sponsorship for his footwear. In response, Adidas provided the Orion running shoe.

With the launch of the limited edition collection, Adidas says it has since raised $1 million for The Terry Fox Foundation.

Beginning in St. John's, N.L., Fox ran almost 42 kilometres every day for more than four months in his ambitious cross-country mission to raise money for cancer research. But by kilometre 5,373, the cancer he’d been fighting spread to his lungs, and he was forced to stop running.

Sept. 1, 1980 marked the last day of the Marathon of Hope. Terry died in hospital the following summer at the age of 22.

Since his Marathon of Hope, annual Terry Fox runs held across the country have continued to raise money for cancer research.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Alexandra Mae Jones