A woman bought a vintage dress at an antique store. It had a secret pocket with a mysterious note

Prairies face wind chills as low as -50, while both coasts brace for winter storms
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
The Victorian dress in the Maine antique mall was unlike anything Sara Rivers Cofield had seen before.
Its fitted bodice, puffy bustle and lace cuffs reflected a bygone era. As a vintage costume collector, Rivers Cofield recognized it as a dress from the 1880s — but despite its age, its delicate embroidery, bronze silk and metallic buttons appeared intact.
She haggled the price down to $100 from $125 as she wondered where she’d store the two-piece garment. The price was higher than she usually pays as an archaeologist who collects antique costumes and purses for fun. But it was the holiday season, so she splurged.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places:
Bismark, omit, leafage, buck, bank
Calgary, Cuba, unguard, confute, duck, Fagan
Notes on the margin of the papers appeared to depict time. A tag stitched into the dress had a handwritten name: Bennett.
Rivers Cofield was baffled, she told CNN. The words were cryptic. What did they mean, and why did Bennett need a “super secret hidey-hole,” in Rivers Cofield’s words, to stash them? The buttons alone portrayed a forlorn Ophelia from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” and were worth more than she’d paid for the dress, she said.
In February 2014, she posted a blog about the dress, which she’d nicknamed Bennett’s Bronze Bustle. “What the…?,” she wrote. “I’m putting it up here in case there’s some decoding prodigy out there looking for a project.” She included photos of the dress and the papers.
Rivers Cofield, an archeological curator who lives in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, had bought the dress while visiting her mother in Searsport, Maine. She didn’t think much about it after her blog post.
But unbeknownst to her, curious amateur sleuths were working to solve the mystery. They dubbed it the “silk dress cryptogram” and floated conspiracy theories about the words. Some speculated that Bennett was a spy using coded words to communicate.
In 2017, one blogger added the note to his list of the Top 50 unsolved encrypted messages and floated more theories. Was it a cryptic love note? Dress measurements? Civil War codes?
Rivers Cofield quickly dismissed any interpretation linked to the Civil War. She has studied 1880s catalogues from department store chain Bloomingdale’s, and had no doubt the dress was from that era. By then, the war had been over for about 20 years.
Others speculated it was a form of communication related to the telegraph, a new way of sending quick notes launched in the United States in the 1800s, which charged senders a fee based on the number of words in a message.
“I had kind of abandoned the blog at that point,” Rivers Cofield said.
“Every once in a while I would see that a comment was posted or that some other codebreaker would email me and be like, ‘Hey, I’m still interested in this,’ but nobody ever solved it.”
Wayne Chan, a researcher at the University of Manitoba in Canada, stumbled across the code online in summer 2018. He told CNN he looked at 170 code books and none of them matched the message.
“I worked on it for a few months, but didn’t get anywhere with it. I set it aside and didn’t look at it again.” Chan said.
Chan, who solves codes as a hobby, then began researching the telegraph era, including the weather codes used in North America at the time. And early last year, he had a breakthrough.
He discovered the coded messages were in fact, a weather report. And they were not encrypted for secrecy but because the code allowed forecasters to shorten detailed weather reports into a few words, Chan said.
In the era of the telegraph, such shorthand was cheaper than sending a big batch of words and temperature readings. Each word represented meteorological variables such as temperature, wind speed and barometric pressure at a specific location and time of day.
For example, the line “Bismark Omit leafage buck bank” contains surprisingly specific details. “Bismark” meant it was recorded at Bismarck station in what is now North Dakota. “Omit” meant the air temperature was 56 degrees and the barometric pressure was 0.08 inches of mercury. “Leafage” referred to a dew point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit observed at 10 p.m. “Buck” indicated there was no precipitation, while “bank” meant a wind velocity of 12 mph and a clear sunset.
All weather stations were required to send their reports by telegraph to a central office in Washington, DC, Chan said.
Chan discovered that the encoded messages used a 19th-century telegraphic weather code used by the Army Corps, which was the national weather service for the US during the late 1800s. For example, a phrase like the “The crew are all drunk” would be shortened with a codeword such as “crimping,” he noted
“This particular code was not meant for secrecy at all. Telegraphic codes were used for two main reasons: secrecy and economy,” Chan told CNN. “The weather code was for the latter. Because you were charged by the word in a telegram, they wanted to shorten or compress a weather report into as few words as possible to save on costs.”
Chan said he’s not sure how the words were picked. There was a weather codebook that meteorologists consulted to understand the meaning behind unfamiliar words. And with time, they learned the codewords without the need to consult the codebook, he said.
“The words were arranged so that particular consonant-vowel pairs represented specific numerical values,” Chan said. “It was really a very complex code, even though the intent was not for secrecy.”
Chan wrote an academic paper explaining the topic. He also emailed Rivers Cofield, who did not know that online sleuths were still working to decipher the codes.
Rivers Cofield said she was stunned by the revelation, but not surprised.
“I’m an archaeologist for a living, so I do a lot of research into the past,” she said. “I’ve long since come to terms with the fact that not every artifact or every document is going to reveal all of its secrets.”
As part of Chan’s research, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provided old weather maps that helped him determine the precise date of the weather observations in the coded note: May 27, 1888.
Rivers Cofield said one of the biggest takeaways from the discovery has been realizing that people had no immediate way of knowing what weather was coming in the 1880s.
“It never occurred to me that the telegram would have been what unlocks that for people. … Because (now) we’re all so used to our weather apps,” she said.
It’s still unclear who Bennett was and why she had weather codes stashed in a secret pocket.
But for now, Chan and Rivers Cofield are just glad they’ve unravelled the biggest piece of the dress’s mystery.
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Houthi rebels fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship Monday just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, less than a day after they launched an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea, officials said.
Year-over-year Canadian home sales jumped in December despite an overall slump in buying, reminiscent of the years following the 2008 housing crisis, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
About two-thirds of Canadians surveyed this month said American democracy cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump in the White House, and about half said the United States is on the way to becoming an authoritarian state, a poll released on Monday said.
A 15-year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Nearly 500 civilian workers on Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec began a strike today over wages and job security.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew.
Child-care centres are at risk of closing across Ontario if the province doesn't soon update how it compensates them under the national $10-a-day program, the largest operator is warning.
Nearly 500 civilian workers on Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec began a strike today over wages and job security.
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
A video on TikTok is gaining traction, showing a big Montreal snow plow push a little red car after it got stuck on a snow bank.
Farmers clogged Berlin streets with their tractors on Monday, honking their horns in protest at a plan to scrap tax breaks on the diesel they use, the climax of a week of protests that has tapped into wider discontent with Germany's government.
The United Nations appealed on Monday for US$4.2 billion to help people in Ukraine and displaced outside the country this year, saying that people on the front lines have "exhausted their meager resources" and many refugees also are vulnerable.
Voting is set to begin Monday night in icy Iowa as former U.S. president Donald Trump eyes a victory that would send a resounding message that neither life-threatening cold nor life-changing legal trouble can slow his march toward the Republican Party's 2024 nomination.
Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and his commoner wife will be feted at a royal banquet Monday to mark the end of a lavish nuptial festival in the oil-rich sultanate.
Romanian truck drivers and farmers protested across the country again on Monday as negotiations with the coalition government over lower taxes, higher subsidies and other demands failed to reach any agreements.
Almost 100,000 children in Afghanistan are in dire need of support, three months after earthquakes devastated the country's west, the UN children’s agency said Monday.
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
A gay employee of Global Affairs Canada posted in China, who travelled to the U.S. for the birth of his child through surrogacy, will have those expenses covered after a tribunal ruling.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Harrison Ford was honoured with the Career Achievement Award during Sunday’s Critics Choice awards telecast.
Several Canadians are vying for Emmy awards tonight, including actor Martin Short and producer Susan Coyne.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are arriving four months past their due date on Monday night at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.
Year-over-year Canadian home sales jumped in December despite an overall slump in buying, reminiscent of the years following the 2008 housing crisis, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta.
A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Aaron Jones ran for three touchdowns, Jordan Love threw for three more in his postseason debut, Darnell Savage returned an interception 64 yards for a score and the Packers handed the Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in a 48-32 wild-card stunner Sunday.
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn't show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.
The NHL and Adidas have teamed up with Justin Bieber to create a new collection of jerseys for the NHL all-star game in Toronto next month.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.