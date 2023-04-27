A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles

Uber Canada has published its annual Lost & Found Index which shows clothing, bags, and phones were some of the most common items that riders left in Uber vehicles in 2023.

This year’s list shows riders are not just leaving items like their phones behind, but they’re forgetting everything from frozen burgers to to ping pong tables.

Here are the top 10 most common items left behind in Uber vehicles in Canada in 2023, according to the Uber Lost & Found Index:

• Article of clothing

• Backpack or bag

• Phone

• Headphones

• Jewelry

• Wallet or purse

• Vape or e-cig

• Laptop

• Watch

• Umbrella

Some unique items that riders left behind in Ubers include a pizza, a set of teeth, and a mattress cover, according to Uber. The rideshare company says somebody in Winnipeg forgot their stove in an Uber, while a rider in Montreal lost a photo of the late rapper 2Pac.

When it comes to which Canadian city has the most forgetful riders, the Uber Lost & Found Index ranked Montreal at the top of the list, followed by Hamilton and Vancouver.

Here are the top 10 most “forgetful” cities in Canada, according to the Uber Lost & Found Index:

• Montreal

• Hamilton

• Vancouver

• Edmonton

• Kitchener-Waterloo

• Winnipeg

• Calgary

• Toronto

• Ottawa

• London

Uber’s data shows Jan. 1, 2023 was the “most forgetful day” in Canada in the last 12 months, meaning it was the day when the highest number of riders forgot something in the vehicle after their Uber ride. Uber also says Sunday’s at 6 p.m. is the “most forgetful day” on average.

If you left something behind in an Uber vehicle, the company suggests following this guide to get your item back.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.