

CTVNews.ca Staff , with a report from CTV Atlantic Bureau Chief Todd Battis





One of the most enduring Christmas carols turns 200 years old this Christmas Eve.

“Silent Night” was written in German by the Catholic priest Joseph Mohr and his schoolteacher friend Franz Gruber between 1816 and 1818.

Originally called “Song From Heaven,” the carol debuted on Dec. 24, 1818 at the Church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorf, Austria.

U.S. musicology professor Sarah Eyerly writes that “Silent Night” was conceived at a time when Europeans were reeling from the Napoleonic Wars and widespread crop failure.

“Mohr’s congregation was poverty-stricken, hungry and traumatized, so he crafted a set of six poetic verses to convey hope that there was still a God who cared,” she writes.

The song quickly spread through western Europe and was performed in 1839 by a group of family singers at the Trinity Church on Wall Street in New York City.

“Silent Night” continued to be sung decades later. In 1914, when a Christmas truce was reached on the western front in the First World War, newspaper headlines referenced the tune.

In 1935, Bing Crosby released what may be the most famous version. His single, along with re-recordings, went on to sell more than 30 million copies.

Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra -- even Boys II Men -- have also covered the song, which has been translated into about 300 languages, including Inuktitut.

The Kroll Family Singers, from Austria, recently performed the song at Trinity Church in New York in order to mark the anniversary.

One of the singers, Elisabeth Frontull, said she believes its enduring popularity has to do with the fact that it’s “easy to learn.”

Sigrid Pichler, spokeswoman for New York City’s Austrian Tourist Office, said she believes the song “touches people deeply.”

“It’s a very simple song, it has an eternal message of peace,” Pichler added. “It is also something that the whole world needs to hear.”

With files from The Associated Press