    A life-sized Polly Pocket compact is now available to rent in Massachusetts

    A life-sized replica of Polly Pocket's house is now available to rent through Airbnb in honor of the doll's 35th anniversary. (WBZ via CNN Newsource) A life-sized replica of Polly Pocket's house is now available to rent through Airbnb in honor of the doll's 35th anniversary. (WBZ via CNN Newsource)
    LITTLETON, Massachusetts -

    Airbnb is celebrating Polly Pocket's 35th anniversary by renting out a life-size replica of a 1994 Slumber Party Fun Compact for sleepovers in Littleton, Massachusetts.

    The house has five beds and a private half-bath and will be available starting August 21.

    Polly Pocket's 35 years

    "For 35 years, Polly's been pocket-sized and now for the first time ever, people are able to experience the larger-than-life version of Polly," Airbnb's Ali Killam told WBZ-TV.

    "What we really are trying to do with icons is create these worlds and stays and experiences that truly immerse someone in the world that they're experiencing in a way that they haven't been able to before."

    Guests can cozy up on the pullout couch and watch TV in Polly's living room, or raid her closet (Yes, they're even made from that nostalgic glossy, gummy material the doll is known for).

    Why Littleton, Massachusetts?

    "Polly Pocket is actually from a town called Littleton, a fictional town called Littleton," Killam said.

    "Polly Pocket is known as the adventure doll, so we wanted to pick a place that had a lot of adventure for guests to explore, and this Littleton, Massachusetts town, you'll just experience it for yourself when you're here, but there's so much adventure to be had, it's so charming and quaint and cute."

    Added bonuses include a snack tent filled with treats from a local bakery, and custom charm bracelet-making with your besties. Guests can spend the night under the stars on the couch's pullout bed, or end the night in a camping tent.

    "We just felt like this is such an iconic brand that people have memories of that they might want to share with their children now," Killam said. "Whether you're really young, a Gen Z or a millennial, there's different parts of Polly that have really resonated over the years. That's why we thought it'd be a really fun experience for a lot of different people."

    Bookings for the compact open on August 21st and are first come first served. There are only three, one-night stays for up to four guests happening from September 12th to the 14th. The cost is US$89 per person, a nod the year Polly Pocket hit store shelves.

    For fans unable to book an overnight stay, there's a limited-number of experiences for up to 12 guests each to embark on a day-time adventure from September 18 to October 6th. For more information, visit their website.

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

