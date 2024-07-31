$95M in Lotto Max prizing is up for grabs after no winner for previous draw

With no jackpot winner to claim the previous Lotto Max prize, the total prize pool for the next draw has swollen to $95 million.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) announced in a news release Wednesday that $70-million jackpot and an additional 25 Maxmillions are available in the upcoming draw on Friday. This combination pushes the total available prize money to $95 million.

In Tuesday's draw, three "Encore" prizes worth $100,000 were claimed in Ontario. Winning tickets were sold in Burlington, Ont., and through OLG's website.

OLG reminded players that tickets for the next draw can be bought until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday.