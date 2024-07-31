Lifestyle

    $95M in Lotto Max prizing is up for grabs after no winner for previous draw

    A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS) A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    With no jackpot winner to claim the previous Lotto Max prize, the total prize pool for the next draw has swollen to $95 million.

    Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) announced in a news release Wednesday that $70-million jackpot and an additional 25 Maxmillions are available in the upcoming draw on Friday. This combination pushes the total available prize money to $95 million.

    In Tuesday's draw, three "Encore" prizes worth $100,000 were claimed in Ontario. Winning tickets were sold in Burlington, Ont., and through OLG's website.

    OLG reminded players that tickets for the next draw can be bought until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

    Correction

    A previous version of this article suggested the jackpot had reached $95 million. This article has been corrected to reflect the prizing details.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

