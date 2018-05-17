

CTVNews.ca





A 15,000-square-foot, 10-bedroom duplex condo in New York City comes with a $1-millon yacht, two Rolls Royce Phantoms, a Lamborghini, and, oh, two tickets to outer space.

Price tag: US$85 million.

It’s the most expensive residential listing on the open market in NYC.

The condo takes up two-and-a-half floors (44th and 45th) in the Atelier Condo on West 42nd Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

Also included: a US$2-million construction credit to bring together 13 separate units into one massive space; a weekly dinner for two at a French fine dining restaurant for a year; courtside season tickets to the Brooklyn Nets for a year (which fetch about Us$225,000); a mansion rental in the Hamptons for a summer; live-in butler services and a private chef for a year; and floor-to-ceiling city and Hudson River views.

The out-of-this-world part is two US$250,000 seats on a Virgin Galactic space flight.

The condo is being sold by property investor Daniel Neiditch, the building manager at the ultra-lux Atelier.

“Someone not from New York can [move here and] have a New Yorker’s lifestyle and point of view,” the lifelong New Yorker told the New York Post. “In a way, I’m offering my lifestyle. I’m offering a way for a foreigner to jump right in.”

But Neiditch has waited a long time for a buyer. The current listing has been active for 817 days.

The unit stands out for its throw-in perks but not its price tag. An 8,255-square-foot, six-bedroom condo on Park Avenue is listed for US$82 million. A 15,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom townhouse on E. 62nd Street is up for US$79.5 million. A 12,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom co-op on Fifth Avenue is going for US$76,000 million. And for just US$73.8 million, a three-floor, 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom penthouse overlooking Fifth Avenue can be yours.

By way of comparison, the most expensive Vancouver listing on Realtor.ca is a CAD$38-million four-bedroom penthouse, and in Toronto it’s a $25-million New York brownstone-inspired six-bedroom home.