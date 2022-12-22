84,000 recalled bassinets and change tables due to suffocation, entrapment hazards were sold in Canada

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for various bassinets and change tables for Harmony Play & Go Playard products due to potential suffocation and entrapment hazards.

The company reported that approximately 84,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada between March 2020 and July 2022.

The affected products include:

Bassinet and Change Table: Harmony Play & Go All-in-One Playard ( model: 801006NTL; colour: black )

) Bassinet and Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete LT Playard ( model: 08LT013BGY; colour: black )

) Bassinet and Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard ( model: 0801012BGY; colour: black )

) Bassinet and Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard ( model: 0801014GGY; colour: grey )

) Bassinet: Harmony Play & Go Deluxe Playard ( model: 0801001PXL; colour: grey/green mix )

) Bassinet: Harmony Play & Go Deluxe Playard (model: 0801005MGL; colour: black/pink mix)

The recalled products were sold with serial numbers 000100010001 to 00440001000. Playards sold without bassinets and/or change tables are not included in this voluntary recall.

According to Health Canada, if the bassinet structural support bars are not in place or fully assembled, it may create an uneven sleeping surface and a potential risk of injury or even death due to suffocation. And, it may pose same risks due to entrapment if a child is left unattended in the bassinet or playard while the change table accessory is installed, contrary to manufacturer instructions, if a child attempts to lift the change table.

As of Nov. 15 no reports of incidents or injuries related to the affected products in Canada have been reported.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU HAVE A RECALLED PRODUCT?

If you have a recalled product, do not use it without the accompanying bassinet structural support bars in place. You can contact Harmony to receive a free kit that eliminates the possibility of removing the support bars.

Consumers are also advised to immediately detach and discard the change table straps and stop using the instructions for the change table. Consumers can contact Harmony to obtain updated change table instructions for continued use of the accessory.

Health Canada has also asked Canadians to report any heath or safety incidents related to the use of this product.

