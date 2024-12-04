$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada

There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.

Pulled in the Tuesday-night draw, this jackpot is the second time in Canada’s history that the top prize hit a total of $80 million.

In addition to the jackpot, winning tickets for one-million-dollar prizes were sold in Brampton, Hamilton and Timmins, Ont., with another million won online and yet another split between three winning tickets of $333,333.40 each in Hamilton, Toronto and Bowmanville, Ont.

The Lotto Max "Second Prize" ticket, worth just shy of $225,000, was sold in Unionville, Ont., a release from the lottery corporation reads, and a $100,000 "Encore" prize is entitled to the holder of a ticket sold in the Kawartha Lakes area.

With this week's winnings, OLG says it has tallied $8.8 billion in prizes since 2009.

This Friday's draw is said to carry a jackpot of $33 million.