8-year-old Colorado boy is over halfway to becoming youngest to climb towering El Capitan
The Colorado eight-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father -- and climbing companion -- said.
Sam Adventure Baker and his father, Joe Baker, started their trek on Tuesday and the journey is expected to last four days. They plan to camp one night on the top of El Capitan and then hike down eight miles on the fifth day.
"We just crawled into our sacs on our port-a-ledge. Sam is out like a light," Joe Baker said in a Facebook post just after 1 a.m. PT Thursday. "Lots of fun still to go. We got another big day tomorrow to get to our next hanging camp. Sam showed so much courage today. I was blown away at his resilience and stamina into the night. We have already crossed the halfway point. Up we go."
Joe said the climbing experience has already been life changing for both him and his son.
El Capitan -- the park's iconic vertical rock formation -- sits more than 3,000 feet above the valley floor. That's 2.5 times as tall as the Empire State Building, according to the Yosemite National Park website. El Capitan is a Class 5 climb, according to Rei.com -- the highest and most difficult of classifications.
"He seems really happy to be up there and spirits are high," Sam's mother, Ann Baker, told CNN in an interview.
Ann said Sam grew up in a climbing family and she has always been "100% supportive of Sam's climbing adventures."
Ann and Joe fell in love rock climbing and Sam "was in a harness before he could walk," Joe told CNN.
After making it about a third of the way up El Capitan, Sam and his father "ate Mac and Cheese and watched the first half of the Lion King," before camping for the night, Joe said in a post overnight Wednesday.
"The stars are so bright that they cast shadows as they beautifully silhouette behind the Captian that ominously hangs over us. The coming pitches look so much steeper," Joe posted.
Sam had been training to take on El Capitan "every day for the last at least 18 months," his father said.
The father-son duo are climbing in a four-person team, which involves one person climbing ahead of the others and setting the ropes for the others to follow.
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 'violently assaulted' at home
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was 'violently assaulted' after a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional
Canada's top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional. In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.
Elon Musk completes $44B deal to buy Twitter, then fires top execs
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
U.S. secretary of state continuing first Canadian visit in Montreal today
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Montreal today as he continues his two-day trip to Canada.
Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident- as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
UK delays calling Northern Ireland election amid Brexit impasse
Northern Ireland's political deadlock deepened Friday when the U.K. government delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Assembly after a deadline to restore the mothballed administration expired.
Dog caught running off with human head in Mexico
Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.
Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests
The aging brick campus of the Sharif University of Technology, Iran's elite technical school, has long been a magnet for the nation's brightest minds, with a record of elevating its students to the highest reaches of society.
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight people -- including six children -- found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday.
Worried by Haiti violence, Canada sends delegation
Canada has sent officials to Haiti to assess the Caribbean nation's humanitarian and security crisis, saying it will not sit by idly while gangs threaten women and children there.
Freeland presenting updated economic picture on Nov. 3
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an update on the state of the Canadian economy on Nov. 3.
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
Trudeau sanctions more Russians, offers sovereignty bonds to support Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is imposing sanctions on 35 more Russians and issuing bonds that individuals can buy to support the Ukrainian government.
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
Oregon could be 1st state to make health-care a human right
Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health-care is a fundamental human right.
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman.
Movie reviews: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is a compelling and darkly hilarious tale of lost friendship
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' Tár' and 'The Good Nurse.'
Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Trading in company shares was suspended Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock will be officially delisted early next month, according to a filing with securities regulators. So now what?
Canadian economy grew 0.1 per cent in August, continuing on path of modest growth
The Canadian economy edged slightly higher in August and initial estimates pointed to growth continued in September as worries of an impending recession grow.
8 Vancouver restaurants given Michelin stars as guide expands to B.C.
The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of one of its prestigious culinary stars.
World Cup jerseys get mixed reviews ahead of Qatar
With millions at stake in retail sales, this year's World Cup in Qatar has soccer fans playing rate the shirt -- and what to buy. So far, there's no runaway winner that just might earn icon status like the sold-out-in-minutes bright green and chevron jersey of Nigeria during the last tournament in 2018.
Top physical form helped soccer player in Italy knife attack
Being in top physical form helped Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari avoid life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at an Italian shopping centre, the surgeon who operated on his wounded back said Friday.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. Saturday at 7pm on CTV, W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.
Mercedes-Benz to quit Russian market, sell shares to local investor
Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor, becoming the latest carmaker to exit the country.
GM: All U.S. facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.