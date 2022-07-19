8 myths about diet, exercise and sleep
8 myths about diet, exercise and sleep
Beliefs developed when young about what is or isn't healthy can follow us for a lifetime, experts say. But what if those beliefs don't hold up to scientific scrutiny?
Here are eight assumptions about diet, exercise and sleep that fail to meet the sniff test.
Myth No. 1: Popular diets are everywhere so they must work
Lose weight fast. It's enticing, but the typical fad diet -- even the more established ones, such as keto -- emphasize limiting nutritional intake, often by banning entire food groups. Keto, for example, outlaws grains, legumes and fruits except for a handful of berries. Lopping off important micronutrients isn't healthy, and restrictive diets "tend to fail in the long run," according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"That type of restriction in the long term leads to weight gain, not weight loss, and it often leads to weight cycling," said Nina Taylor, education manager at the National Alliance for Eating Disorders.
Going on and off a diet is called weight cycling, or yo-yo dieting, and studies have linked that eating pattern to higher body fat, blood pressure and cholesterol, all of which raises the risk of coronary heart disease and sudden cardiac death in women.
Eating a plant-based diet, watching sugar intake and limiting mindless eating are great ways to add years to your life, research has shown.
Myth No. 2: It's OK to take your smartphone to bed
Who doesn't want to check their social feeds one last time before lights out? But research has linked nighttime overuse of smartphones to trouble falling asleep, reduced sleep duration, daytime tiredness and even mood disorders.
When you use your phone, you're flooding your eyes with blue light, which cuts off production of melatonin -- that's the hormone that regulates your body clock. Experts suggest banning any LED spectrum light for a full hour before sleep.
Bottom line: Don't bring your cell phone and its harmful blue light to bed. Use an old-fashioned alarm clock to help you wake up.
Myth No. 3 Social media can inspire you to diet and exercise
Research shows young people believe turning to fitness and diet videos on TikTok, Facebook or other social media will inspire them to be a better version of themselves, Taylor said.
"They believe that will motivate them to work out or diet," Taylor said. "However, what that can lead to is body dissatisfaction -- social comparison and a lot of concerns about body and weight. Those are all risk factors for eating disorder development."
Experts fear body dysphoria may have increased during the pandemic as more young people turned to social media while also faced with social isolation and disrupted routines, Taylor said.
"Disordered eating is often a coping mechanism," she said. "It's a way to feel in control and deal with tough emotions."
Intuitive eating is a natural way of listening to the body's cues on hunger and fullness, which experts believe sets up a more healthy way of eating. Some call it the "anti-diet."
Myth No. 4: Hitting the snooze button helps you get more sleep
As morning approaches, your body is naturally nearing the end of its last rapid eye movement, or "dream" cycle. Hit that snooze button, and your brain falls right back into a new dream cycle, experts say. When the alarm goes off a few minutes later, you're likely to be in the middle of that cycle and wake up groggy. You'll stay groggy longer, too.
Pro tip: Put the alarm on the other side of the room, so you have to get out of bed to turn it off. (And no, you can't tell Google or Alexa to turn it off. That's cheating.)
Myth No. 5: You can lose belly fat with crunches
In reality, exercise burns fat all over the body, not just the body part your workout targets.
"You can do an exercise to increase the strength of a muscle, but you can't spot reduce to remove fat," said Dr. Angela Smith, a former president of the American College of Sports Medicine.
Experts suggest increasing cardio to burn fat. Strive for a balanced fitness routine by varying workout intensity to include high- and low-intensity training.
Myth No. 6: It's best to stay in bed with eyes closed when you can't sleep
Staying in bed more than 20 minutes if you can't sleep is one of the worst things you can do, according to sleep experts, because it trains your brain to associate the bed with a lack of sleep. Doing so can lead to chronic insomnia.
"It's counterintuitive, but spending time in bed awake turns the bed into the dentist's chair," Michael Grandner, a clinical psychologist and sleep expert, told CNN previously.
Instead, get up and do something boring, such as folding laundry, until you're sleepy. Make sure you keep the lights dim, and don't check your smartphone or laptop.
Myth No. 7: I have to work out or diet all the time to change my body type
There's a belief that exercising or dieting all the time can change your basic body type, Taylor said. "Especially among younger age groups, the feeling is 'if I just dieted better, or if I just exercised more, I would get my body to look a certain way.' The reality is there's a large range and diversity of body types that are all normal and healthy."
Genetics are a key to how exercise might affect your body, Smith said. "If your parents are both over 6 feet tall, you're probably not going to be successful as a gymnast, for example," she said. "Some of this might be determined by muscle shape and size, and some of it might be determined by hormonal balances that you have been dealt at birth."
The idea everyone can lose or gain weight or bulk up to some ideal body image doesn't make sense, Taylor said. "There will always be body diversity. After all, we would never say, 'You should be taller,' or 'You should be shorter,' right?"
Myth No. 8: Bodybuilding supplements advertised on social media really work
High school and college-age youth may feel they need weight training supplements after seeing products advertised on social media, said Dr. John Xerogeanes, chief of sports medicine at the Emory Orthopaedic & Spine Center and professor of orthopaedics at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.
"The biggest issue I have with my patients is supplements," Xerogeanes said. "Some influencer is marketing something that's complete garbage, and suddenly the kid says, 'Hey, I can take this supplement, and it's gonna give me abs.'"
That's a problem, he said, because the US Food and Drug Administration doesn't regulate the supplement industry.
"It may say one thing on the label, but you really don't know what's in it," Xerogeanes said. "The manufacturers can put other minerals or even stimulants in their mix, which is why some of the high school and college athletes pop a positive on drug tests."
When he works with college teams, he said, "I tell them, if you're going to do any supplement, we need to see that supplement, and we need to have it independently tested."
Research shows that if you eat a healthy, well-balanced diet, you are not likely to need supplements unless you are pregnant, elderly or have a specific dietary limitation.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.K. breaks its record for highest temperature as heat builds
Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seized swaths of Europe -- and the national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes.
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
The 2.5 seconds that may have sealed Shinzo Abe's fate
Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.
To Russia, he's a traitor and right-wing extremist. In Ukraine, he's a Russian fighting against his own country
When Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February, one of its citizens who crossed the border says he found himself defending a village in the eastern suburbs of Kyiv with a rifle and a rocket launcher.
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
A man driving by a burning home in Indiana stops to rescue 5 children inside
A man in Indiana is being hailed as a hero by local officials after entering a home engulfed in flames last week and saving the lives of several children trapped inside the burning structure.
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China will take 'resolute and strong measures' should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
-
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
-
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
World
-
Putin in Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Tuesday in Iran for a visit intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow's challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine.
-
China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China will take 'resolute and strong measures' should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
-
Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing
Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans.
-
Dallas joins other Texas school districts in requiring clear or mesh backpacks after Uvalde massacre
The Dallas school district announced Monday that it will require students to carry clear or mesh backpacks to class, joining other Texas districts in implementing new security measures following the Uvalde school massacre.
-
A man driving by a burning home in Indiana stops to rescue 5 children inside
A man in Indiana is being hailed as a hero by local officials after entering a home engulfed in flames last week and saving the lives of several children trapped inside the burning structure.
-
4 contenders battle in bitter race to replace Boris Johnson
The fractious race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister narrowed on Tuesday, with four candidates battling for two spots in a run-off vote by members of the governing Conservative Party.
Politics
-
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
Health
-
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.
-
Scars of COVID-19 persist for some of sickest survivors, families
While more than 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., many more have survived ICU stays that have left them with anxiety, PTSD and a host of health issues.
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
100 million-year-old dinosaur footprints found at restaurant in China
Dinosaur footprints dating back 100 million years have been discovered in southwestern China after a sharp-eyed diner spotted them in a restaurant's outdoor courtyard.
Entertainment
-
No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.
-
Lil Uzi Vert adds they/them pronouns to Instagram bio
Over the weekend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns 'they/them.'
-
Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are 'missing' after aneurysms
Emilia Clarke says she had 'the most excruciating pain' after suffering two brain aneurysms, but is grateful for both her recovery and for working on 'Game of Thrones' at the time.
Business
-
Vatican imposes new investment policy amid financial scandal
The Vatican has centralized and overhauled its investment strategy after a botched deal lost tens of millions of euros, imposing a policy that prohibits investments in products such as pornography and weapons and prioritizes prudent investing in industries that promote the common good.
-
Judge and security forces raid Lebanon's central bank
A Lebanese investigative judge with security personnel raided the Central Bank on Tuesday in a divisive investigation against the country's embattled governor.
-
Poland's top banker filmed debating policy during vacation
Poland's central bank chief drew criticism Monday after he was caught on hidden camera discussing inflation and fiscal policy with an activist who approached him during a private walk.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
-
8 myths about diet, exercise and sleep
Beliefs developed when young about what is or isn't healthy can follow us for a lifetime, experts say. But what if those beliefs don't hold up to scientific scrutiny?
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral
The story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
Sports
-
U.S. beats Canada for World Championship title, '24 Olympic berth
The U.S. women's national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region's spots in the 2024 Olympics.
-
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson will no longer use 'AR15' nickname for this reason
University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is changing his nickname, abandoning the moniker 'AR-15' because of its association with gun violence.
-
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu stepping away from competitive skating
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan is stepping away from competitive figure skating, he said Tuesday.
Autos
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers to renew licence plates as people get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge.
-
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, Calif. Police Department.