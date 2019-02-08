6-year-old with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer
In this Feb. 7, 2019 photo provided by the Freeport Police Department, 6-year-old Abigail Arias, who is battling cancer, is sworn in as a Texas police officer by Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey in Freeport, Texas. (Freeport Police Department via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 4:54PM EST
FREEPORT, Texas -- A 6-year-old Houston-area girl with cancer had a dream come true when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer.
Police in Freeport, Texas, tweeted details of Thursday's ceremony for Abigail Arias (AR'-ee-ahs). Chief Ray Garivey (gar-ee-VAY') had learned of Abigail's interest in law enforcement and swore her in.
Abigail has Wilms' tumour, a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.
Abigail wore a custom-made police uniform and stood on a stepladder as she raised her right hand while the police chief administered the oath. Freeport is a city of about 12,000 located 50 miles (80.46 kilometres) south of Houston.
Uniformed officers from a number of agencies were on hand for the ceremony.