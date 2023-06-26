6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation

With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. But maintaining an exercise routine amid your summer travels might be tough.

Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, says maintaining a healthy lifestyle is possible for everyone. The secret? Transportable exercise equipment.

The fitness expert shared six pieces of exercise equipment that are easy to travel with on CTV's Your Morning on Monday. Her first suggestion involves packing the proper footwear.

“You can’t forget your running shoes, whether you’re going to the cottage for the weekend or going into a hotel, running shoes are great for running, hiking, walking, or just getting outdoors,” she said.

Her other recommendations include bringing a skipping rope for cardio, resistance bands for muscle workouts, and ankle weights.

“All these types of equipment are very easy to travel with, especially if you’re going local. Throw them in the back of the car, put them in [your] luggage and you can ... get a full body workout,” she said.

To watch the full interview and examples of exercise routines, click the video at the top of this article.