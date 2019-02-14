

Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca





People celebrate Valentine’s Day by giving their loved ones flowers, chocolate and more but the most popular way to show affection is a card.

University of Toronto’s Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library is celebrating the history of Valentine’s Day by releasing a collection of cards from the 19th century.

According to the university, the library currently has the largest collection of Valentine’s ephemera in North America.

The card collection varies from fold-outs to pop-ups and from humorous notes to romantic ones. Some of the cards are currently on display on the second floor of Fisher Library.

Valentine’s Day cards grew popular in the 1800s because of cheaper postage and chromolithography—a unique method of making multi-colour prints.

“Chromolithography and photography allowed for reproduction of more images in a way that you can produce more for less,” David Fernandez, a rare book librarian, stated on the U of T website.

The library is planning to digitize the collection and make the cards available online for viewing.