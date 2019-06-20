103-year-old great-grandmother sets world record in U.S. track
Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins is photographed running in the 100-metre dash during the U.S. National Senior Games in New Mexico. (National Senior Games Association)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 8:00AM EDT
As the crowds cheered and with a big grin on her face, a 103-year-old great-grandmother set a new track record at the U.S. National Senior Games in New Mexico.
Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins crossed the finish line of the 50-metre dash with a time of 21.06 seconds on Monday, beating her previous world record in the 100-plus age division.
In a video of the race shared on Twitter, Hawkins can be seen steadily running alongside her fellow seniors, many of them younger than her, before she finishes the run to earn a gold medal in her division.
If that wasn’t enough, the determined senior from Louisiana embarked on another record attempt in the 100-metre dash the following day.
Although she didn’t beat her own world record from two years ago in that event, Hawkins still won gold in the 100-plus age division with a respectable time of 46.07 seconds.
Hawkins also became the oldest woman to ever compete on an American track.