10 holiday gifts for spoiled cats and dogs
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 5:49AM EST
Lucky humans won’t be the only ones unboxing designer jewelry, handmade Italian sweaters and hot new toys this holiday season. So will some spoiled dogs and cats.
Here’s a look at some of the products that pampered pets might find underneath the Christmas tree later this month.
1. For trendy dogs, Louis Vuitton sells an elegant pink-and-gold collar with a customizable name plate. It costs $480 but shipping is free.
2. For fashion-conscious cats, this year’s must-have collar is from Moshiqa. It’s dotted with pearls and charms and retails for US$95.
3. Poldo, a “dog couture” brand, is selling Merino wool sweaters that are handmade in Italy. They start at $178.
4. For dogs that spend a lot of time outdoors, Moncler’s $550 quilted vest is sure to keep them warm.
5. For the pups who prefer to lounge around inside, Moshiqa sells doggie bathrobes starting at US$40.
6. Homebody dogs might also appreciate a sparkly bed from Posh Puppy Boutique’s “crystal collection.” It sells for US$950.
7. For those hard-to-buy-for canine friends, how about a classic polo shirt from Barkholic? They’re $US56 apiece.
8. Cats can be fickle but they all love to scratch. Amazon sells turntables specifically for feline DJs.
9. Got a cat to buy for who’s a design junkie? Hong Kong designer Ruan Hao has created a table they will love.
10. That dog with practically everything probably doesn’t have a machine that spits out bacon-flavoured bubbles. Amazon sells them for $34.95.