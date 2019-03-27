

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall





A playground in Saint John, N.B. is about to get a $1-million makeover with double-wide ramps, a roller slide and even quiet zone for children with autism.

The new space in Rainbow Park will span 10,000 square feet -- all thanks to a Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Charities, which seeks to make sport and play spaces more accessible to children.

Resident Duane Squires told CTV Atlantic that he believes it’ll be a “draw for neighbours."

The upgrade will be the new centrepiece for the park in the city’s south end which already boasts a community garden, a splash pad and playground equipment.

Resident Shaylene Scott welcomed the new upgrade and called the park the "only real place we have locally that you can go and bring family to have some fun."

Other residents like Mary Lesage hopes the new “inclusive” playground is “going to be amazing.”