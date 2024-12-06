ADVERTISEMENT

Heat warnings in effect across southern Ontario

A potentially dangerous heatwave is expected to hit a large swatch of southern Ontario.

Brant County resident loses $18K to cryptocurrency scam

Someone living in Brant County has lost $18,500 to a cryptocurrency investment scam.

Liquor stolen from Paris, Ont. business

Police are looking for three people who stole liquor from a business in Paris, Ont.

‘The Letter’ recreated and returned to Elora post office

A piece of artwork has been lovingly recreated and has resumed its place at the post office in Elora.

New mural from Indigenous artist unveiled at University of Waterloo

Two people from Ayr and one person from Paris fined a combined $10K for illegal hunting

Three people are facing hefty fines for illegal hunting.

Eight vehicles pulled off the road, seven charges laid in Stratford Police safety initiative

The Stratford Police Service said eight vehicles were pulled off the road during their latest safety initiative.

Georgetown resident hit with nine charges in Erin safety blitz

A driver from Georgetown is facing nine charges as part of an Ontario Provincial Police safety blitz in the Town of Erin.

Kitchener driver charged after utility trailer detaches from pickup truck on Highway 401

A driver from Kitchener has been charged after a utility trailer detached from a pickup truck on a busy highway in South-West Oxford Township.

Kitchener man facing child pornography charges

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a Kitchener man as part of a child pornography investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police respond to at least six calls for pets left in vehicles within a week

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is putting out a warning that could save an animal’s life.

Art on the Street returns to downtown Guelph for 23rd year with new mural festival

Art on the Street, now in its 23rd year, takes over Quebec Street on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Problems persist for those needing before and after school childcare

Another family in the Region of Waterloo is raising concerns about the sign-up process for before-and-after school care.

‘We will do better’: Business director of Dutchie’s reacts after being fined for wage theft

Dutchie’s Fresh Market and its business director, Michael Renkema, have been sentenced after more than a year of allegations, protests, orders to pay and court delays.

Pickleball facility taking over former Cambridge Peavey Mart

A new indoor pickleball facility is set to take over the former Peavey Mart in Cambridge.