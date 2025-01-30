ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Woman airlifted to trauma centre after serious collision involving a pedestrian in Guelph

By Shelby Knox

Updated

Published

Members of the Guelph Police Service stood on a snowy road on Jan. 30, 2025 during an investigation into a collision. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.