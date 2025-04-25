ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Thrift store on University of Guelph campus helps breathe new life into unwanted items

By Heather Senoran

Published

The Thrifty Gryph on campus at the University of Guelph. (CTV News/Ashley Bacon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.