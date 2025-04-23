ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Three women bring kids into Guelph business as they steal, police say

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Guelph Police are looking for three women who brought children with them to steal from a north-end business (Courtesy: Guelph Police).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.