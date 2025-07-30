ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Teen charged with assault on two security guards at Guelph mall

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Stone Road Mall in Guelph is pictured on Tuesday, June 30, 2015.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.