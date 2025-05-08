ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Police seek alcohol thief who struck store employee in Guelph

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV Kitchener)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.