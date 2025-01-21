ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

More than 60 bottles of scotch and cognac stolen in Guelph

By Shelby Knox

Published

A glass full of ice cubes and a dark coloured liquid is seen in this undated stock photo. (George Zografidis/Pexels.com)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.