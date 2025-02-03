ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Light blue fentanyl linked to a dozen overdoses, one death in Guelph area

By Heather Senoran

Published

A fentanyl user holds a needle near Kensington and Cambria in Philadelphia, on Oct. 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Maialetti


















