ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Lawn watering and car washing temporarily banned in Guelph

By Shelby Knox

Published

A sprinkler spraying water on a lawn. (Q. Hung Pham/Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.