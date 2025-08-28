Guelph

Kitchener man shoves Guelph Police officer before driving away

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Handcuffs are seen in this file photo


















Politics
World
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.