ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Guelph Police support provincewide campaign to curb 911 misuse

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Emergency and urgency, dialing 911 on smartphone screen. (releon8211/Getty Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.