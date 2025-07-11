ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Guelph Police hoping to flush out suspect after plumbing tools stolen from truck

By Shelby Knox

Published

Various plumbing materials are seen in this undated file image. (AS Photography/Pexels.com)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.