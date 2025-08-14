ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Driver charged with impaired driving after police find vehicle in ditch

By Heather Senoran

Published

Police included an image of a white vehicle in a ditch. (Submitted/OPP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.