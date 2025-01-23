ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Almost $50K in scratch off lottery tickets stolen from Guelph store

By Shelby Knox

Published

Guelph Police Service released these images as part of an investigation into the theft of scratch-off lottery tickets. (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.