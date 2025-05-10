ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Young athletes sprint to Waterloo to test their Olympic potential

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Over 200 young athletes came to Waterloo from across Ontario for the opportunity to test their potential as future Olympic athletes.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.