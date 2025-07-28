ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

WRPS investigate frauds targeting elderly victims

By Heather Senoran

Published

Police included two images of a person they want to speak to in connection to their investigation. (Submitted/WRPS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.