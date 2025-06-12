ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Work to lower highway continues under often-hit Brantford bridge

By Shelby Knox

Published

A large slab of concrete is seen on Highway 403 in Brantford after falling from the Wayne Gretzky Parkway bridge on May 9, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)


















