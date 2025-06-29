ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Woman charged after hitting Waterloo building

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store in a commercial plaza on Laurelwood Drive in Waterloo Saturday afternoon.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.