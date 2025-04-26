ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Woman charged after allegedly driving into front of Woolwich Township business

By Sidra Jafri

Published

A pet grooming business in Woolwich Township with its front exterior broken after police said a driver was arrested for driving through a building, April 26, 2025 (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News).


















