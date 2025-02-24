ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Winter warmup sparks flooding concerns in southwestern Ontario

By Ashley Bacon

Published

Water pooled in parts of Cambridge as snow and ice began to melt on Feb. 24, 2025. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.