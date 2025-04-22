ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Window of north-end business smashed, change stolen: Guelph Police

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Police are investigating after they said a man broke into a north-end business on Sunday and stole a small amount of change. (Courtesy: The Guelph Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.