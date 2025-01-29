ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Weather warnings in effect for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Brant County and Stratford

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Crystalized snowflakes are shown on a black background in this stock photo. (GettyImages)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.