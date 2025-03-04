Waterloo Warriors coach Bertoia pleased to see Ford brothers reunited in Edmonton

Toronto Argonauts' Dejon Brissett (18) is upended by Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Tyrell Ford (30) as Nick Taylor (12) looks on during first half CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Tre and Tyrell Ford are together again and Chris Bertoia couldn't be happier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck